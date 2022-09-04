4 Sep 2022 - Early Autumn Plant Hunters' Fair

Published: 30th August 2022 11:08

Early Autumn Plant Hunters' Fair comes to Ness Botanic Gardens this Sunday, 4th September

Sunday 4th September, 10am to 4pm

Brilliant plant fair coming to Ness Botanic Gardens. There is a great lineup of specialist nurseries offering a tremendous variety of plants.

Entry to the fair is just £1. Entry to the gardens is optional at the usual prices. Members of Ness Botanic Gardens get free entry to the fair. £1 plant fair entry is discounted from the garden entry charge if you choose to enter the gardens on the day. There is free parking.

Dogs on leads are welcome in the plant fair only.

Refreshments are available in the visitor centre.

Details of the nurseries that will be attending the fair are available on the Plant Hunters' Fairs website planthuntersfairs.co.uk.



Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness

Neston

South Wirral

CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300

e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

