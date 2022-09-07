7 Sep 2022 - Bat Walk at Lees Lane Ponds Neston

Come and be wowed by our local bats as they swoop over the Ponds at dusk

Wednesday 7th September, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Use our detectors to identify the species with the help of experts.

It is a magical evening if the weather is warm as the bats will be feeding to fatten for winter.

We suggest you wear suitable footwear for a short walk and bring appropriate clothing for the weather and a torch.

We will gather at 7.30pm at the car park at Lees Lane Ponds. A short introduction about bats is followed by a walk along the Wirral Way and down into the eerie cutting after darkness falls.

Lees Lane Ponds

Lees Lane

Neston

CH64 7TH

