30 Sep 2022 - Fantastic Gin Tasting Event at The Neston Club

Published: 1st September 2022 12:08

Join us at The Neston Club for a fantastic Gin Tasting event, this September

Our Gin expert will introduce you to their favourite gins and pair them with their perfect tonic and garnish.

Friday, 30th September 2022, from 7pm

Tickets are £28.95 and include six gins with a variety of mixers, and a selection of nibbles.

Spaces are limited so click the link below or the image above, to book now:

The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

