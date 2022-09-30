30 Sep 2022 - Fantastic Gin Tasting Event at The Neston Club
|Published: 1st September 2022 12:08
Join us at The Neston Club for a fantastic Gin Tasting event, this September
Our Gin expert will introduce you to their favourite gins and pair them with their perfect tonic and garnish.
Friday, 30th September 2022, from 7pm
Tickets are £28.95 and include six gins with a variety of mixers, and a selection of nibbles.
Spaces are limited so click the link below or the image above, to book now:
Book Today
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.