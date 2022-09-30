30 Sep 2022 - Fantastic Gin Tasting at The Neston Club

Join us at The Neston Club for a fantastic Gin Tasting event, this September

Our Gin expert will introduce you to their favourite gins and pair them with their perfect tonic and garnish.

Friday, 30th September 2022, from 7pm



Tickets are £28.95 and include six gins with a variety of mixers, and a selection of nibbles.

Spaces are limited so click the link below or the image above, to book now:

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

