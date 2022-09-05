5 Sep 2022 - Neston Singers Taster Session
Neston Singers invite you to a Taster Session
If you feel you may enjoy singing, head to the session for a taster of what being a Neston Singer is like.
Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church
Pargate Road
Neston
CH64 6UZ
