The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
24 Sep 2022 - Neston Flicks Presents The Duke

Published: 5th September 2022 12:30

 Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star in the biogrpahical, comedy drama

In 1961, 60-year-old Kempton Bunton stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly. What happened next became the stuff of legend.

An uplifting true story about a good man who set out to change the world and managed to save his marriage.

Become a member of Neston Flicks or buy your tickets online on Neston Community Youth Centre's website.

Saturday, 24th September 7pm to 9pm

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Rd
Neston
CH64 9PE 

 

 

Comments

