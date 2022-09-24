24 Sep 2022 - Neston Flicks Presents The Duke

Published: 5th September 2022 12:30

Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star in the biogrpahical, comedy drama

In 1961, 60-year-old Kempton Bunton stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly. What happened next became the stuff of legend.

An uplifting true story about a good man who set out to change the world and managed to save his marriage.

Become a member of Neston Flicks or buy your tickets online on Neston Community Youth Centre's website.

Saturday, 24th September 7pm to 9pm



Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Rd

Neston

CH64 9PE

