18 Sep 2022 - Family Fun Day with Koala North West
|Published: 6th September 2022 20:05
Come and join Koala North West for a fun-filled family day
On the day, you can enjoy inflatable fun, Nerf firing range, paddle boats and much, much more.
All funds raised go to support families in the local community.
Sunday, 18th September between 10am and 3pm
Brimstage Maze
Brimstage Road
Birkenhead
CH63 6JA
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.