18 Sep 2022 - Family Fun Day with Koala North West

Published: 6th September 2022 20:05

Come and join Koala North West for a fun-filled family day

On the day, you can enjoy inflatable fun, Nerf firing range, paddle boats and much, much more.

All funds raised go to support families in the local community.

Sunday, 18th September between 10am and 3pm



Brimstage Maze

Brimstage Road

Birkenhead

CH63 6JA

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.