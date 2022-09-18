  • Bookmark this page

17-18 Sep 2022 - Art Exhibition Ukraine's Sorrow!

Published: 7th September 2022 15:49

An exhibition of paintings by Ukrainian artist Viktoriia Elnasri entitled Ukraine's Sorrow!

Entrance is free but donations to Ukrainian charities are most welcome.

Refreshments will be available in The Teapot Room.

All are welcome at the church Peace Service, being held 10.45am on Sunday.

Organisers say: "Please support our Ukrainian friends!"

Saturday, 17th September - 10am to 3pm
Sunday, 18th September - 12pm to 3pm

Neston Methodist Church
Liverpool Road
Neston
CH64 3RB

 

 

