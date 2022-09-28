28 Sep 2022 - Memory Café with Dementia Wirral

Published: 12th September 2022 10:29

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop invite you to join Dementia Together Wirral for their monthly Memory Café

Wednesday, 28 September, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

We are delighted to welcome back the wonderful volunteers from Dementia Wirral for our monthly Memory Café.

Regular Memory Cafés at The Blue Bicycle are a popular fixture on the calendar, well attended by anyone affected by dementia and memory loss.

Everyone is welcome to join in for a relaxing afternoon of socialising and of course, our usual best-in-class coffee and cakes, served with a smile.

Offering social support and friendship across Wirral since 2017, Dementia Together Wirral can aid anyone living with or supporting someone with the condition.

The Blue Bicycle say: "Join us for informal chat and sharing of experience, no need to book. You can of course just come for a coffee and watch the interaction, to see if it is for you."

The monthly cafés happen on the last Wednesday of each month, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.



Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

