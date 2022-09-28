28 Sep 2022 - Open Day at Neston Primary School

Published: 12th September 2022 13:09

Join us for our Open Day, it's a fantastic opportunity to experience what Neston Primary School has to offer

Neston Primary School extends a warm welcome to prospective parents and pupils, interested members of the community, current parents and pupils, and friends of the school, to join us for our Open Day.

If you would like to book an appointment, please ring 0151 832 6251 or email us: admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk.

There will be tours of the school, giving you a great chance to see the children and staff at work.

What our parents and carers think of NPS

Great school, amazing support, amazing teachers and staff. Would recommend to any parent.

*** really enjoyed this year and it's been lovely to hear him so happy and enthusiastic about school and the lessons/subjects he is being taught.

I can't imagine a better school for my children.

We couldn't be more impressed with the early years team; great teaching, support and guidance

The office, Kirsty and Natalie are very helpful, kind and understanding.

- June 2022 survey.

Thursday 21st October 2021

9.30am - 10.30am

1.30pm - 2.30pm

4.30 - 6.30pm If this date is not convenient, please ring the school to arrange a visit at another time. Check out our great website for lots of information nestonprimaryschool.co.uk. Neston Primary School

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

t: 0151 338 2500

e: admin@nestonpri.cheshire.sch.uk

