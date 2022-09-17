17 Sep 2022 - Bumper Book Sale to Raise Money for Incubabies

Published: 13th September 2022 12:02

Pop into Neston's Real Food Kitchen, to pick up some bargain nearly-new books for a great cause

A second-hand book sale will take place at the Neston café, on Saturday 17th September between 10am and 2.30pm, to raise money for local charity, Incubabies.

The book sale has been organised by Real Food Kitchen's resident book club, who realised that between them they had a lot of books in very good condition ready to pass on to new owners. There are some big-name authors, and classic editions that would make perfect gifts and many of the books are nearly new.

The sale, which will take place between 10am and 2.30pm, aims to raise money for Incubabies, a local charity set up to support Neonatal Provision mainly in Wirral but also Cheshire, Merseyside, and beyond. The charity does incredible work actively supporting research for neonates and other poorly babies.

Local author Caroline Corcoran, who is organising the book sale, says: "The nights are closing in and for me that's the perfect time of year to stock up your bookshelves! We're all dealing with the cost of living crisis this year too, so hopefully our sale lets you do this in an affordable way.

‘Incubabies is a charity that means a lot to me personally so I'm thrilled to be able to fundraise for them, whilst also sharing some joy in the form of much-loved books getting into the hands of new owners who can love them just as much as their previous ones did."

Saturday 17th September between 10am and 2.30pm

The Book Club meets weekly; members are pictured here 8th September 2022.

Real Food Kitchen

Parkgate Road

Neston

CH64 9XF

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.