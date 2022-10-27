  • Bookmark this page

27 Oct 2022 - Wirral Bird Club - Around the World in 80 Birds

Published: 14th September 2022 09:18

An illustrated presentation by Chris Galvin

Photograph, of a Purple-throated Mountain-gem, was taken by Chris.Photograph, of a Purple-throated Mountain-gem, was taken by Chris.

Thursday 27th October 2022, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm 

Chris says: "With more than two decades of long-haul travel with a big telephoto lens, this talk shows some of the amazing experiences and birds I have encountered.

"Enigmatic species such as the critically endangered Spoon-billed Sandpiper, Northern Bald Ibis, the little-known Stresemann's Bushcrow of southern Ethiopia, as well as some sparkling gems from Far Eastern & Neo-tropical jungles, all feature on a whistle-stop tour around the globe."

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre in West Kirby.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 7HL 

 



