26 Sep 2022 - Peter James Book Talk and Signing

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are excited to welcome to Wirral, number one bestseller Peter James

Discover the darkness that lurks around every corner in the latest instalment of Peter James' award-winning detective series, which is now a major ITV programme starring John Simm as Roy Grace.

Synopsis

Harry and Freya, an ordinary couple, dreamed for years of finding something priceless buried amongst the tat in a car boot sale.

It was a dream they knew in their hearts would never come true - until the day it did...

They buy the drab portrait for a few pounds, for its beautiful frame, planning to cut the painting out. Then studying it back at home there seems to be another picture beneath, of a stunning landscape. Could it be a long-lost masterpiece from 1770? If genuine, it could be worth millions.

One collector is certain it is genuine. Someone who uses any method he can to get what he wants and will stop at nothing.

Detective Superintendent Roy Grace finds himself plunged into an unfamiliar and rarefied world of fine art. Outwardly it appears respectable, gentlemanly, above reproach. But beneath the veneer, he rapidly finds that greed, deception and violence walk hand-in-hand. And Harry and Freya Kipling are about to discover that their dream is turning into their worst nightmare. . .

Tickets are £20 including an indie edition copy of the book, or £10 ticket only which is redeemable against the purchase of the book.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 7pm on Monday, 26th September at The Neston Club on Parkgate Road CH64 6QJ.

