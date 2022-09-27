27 Sep 2022 - Late Applicant Event at Wirral Met College

Published: 22nd September 2022 21:02

For sixteen to eighteen-year-olds looking to start their college journey, there is still time to apply

Students and families are invited to learn more at a late applicant event, being held at the college's Twelve Quays campus, in Birkenhead.

5pm to 7pm - Tuesday 27 September

Head there between 5pm to 7pm for the chance to speak with staff and find out more about its wide range of courses, which still have places available for this September.

With spaces still available on a range of courses for 16 - 18-year-olds from Level 1 to Level 3 BTECs, T Levels, apprenticeships, and occupational traineeships, prospective students are encouraged to come along to get more information and advice, discuss what they would like to study directly with tutors and potentially enrol.

Staff from the finance team, additional learning support, and the career advice team will also be available to chat with students and their parents.

Individuals are asked to bring along their exam results slips or certificates to ensure they are placed on the correct level as well as assist with their enrolment process.

Principal Sue Higginson, said: "It's not too late to enrol and we understand that there might be young people who still haven't decided where they want to study for September 2022, or have changed their mind.

"Our teams will be on hand to discuss our wide range of career routes, offer advice and guidance, and support students with their enrolment at College. Come along if you want an informal chat about your next steps."

Prospective students can simply turn up, or book online, to attend the Twelve Quays campus (address below).

Wirral Met College

Twelve Quays Campus

Shore Road

Morpeth Dock

Birkenhead

CH41 1AG

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.