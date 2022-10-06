6 Oct 2022 - Northern Rhythym Big Band Live at The Neston Club
|Published: 23rd September 2022 11:45
The full seventeen-piece band will be on stage playing the incredible sounds of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra and Count Basie, to name but a few.
The Neston Club welcomes to the Parkgate Clubhouse, the incredible sounds of the fabulous Northern Rhythm Big Band.
They'll be on stage playing all your traditional favourites, and featuring live singers.
Courtney Roberts, Events Manager, said: "We are delighted to welcome back Northern Rhythm Big Band at the club on Thursday 6th October. After a sell out performance in 2021 the big band are back with hits from Sinatra, Bublé, Bond and more!"
Performing Thursday 6th October, doors open at 7pm
Tickets are £12 per person and can be purchased by clicking through to the website, on the below link, or the image above, or by calling the club on 0151 336 4199.
Book Your Tickets Today
Parkgate Clubhouse
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
