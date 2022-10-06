  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

6 Oct 2022 - Northern Rhythym Big Band Live at The Neston Club

Published: 23rd September 2022 11:45

The full seventeen-piece band will be on stage playing the incredible sounds of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra and Count Basie, to name but a few.

The Neston Club welcomes to the Parkgate Clubhouse, the incredible sounds of the fabulous Northern Rhythm Big Band.

They'll be on stage playing all your traditional favourites, and featuring live singers.

Courtney Roberts, Events Manager, said: "We are delighted to welcome back Northern Rhythm Big Band at the club on Thursday 6th October. After a sell out performance in 2021 the big band are back with hits from Sinatra, Bublé, Bond and more!"

6 Oct 2022 - Northern Rhythym Big Band Live at The Neston Club

Performing Thursday 6th October, doors open at 7pm

Tickets are £12 per person and can be purchased by clicking through to the website, on the below link, or the image above, or by calling the club on 0151 336 4199.

Book Your Tickets Today

The Parkgate Clubhouse

Parkgate Clubhouse
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ

Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies