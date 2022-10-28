28 Oct 2022 - Neston's Magical Halloween Market

Don't miss a trick and come along to this year's Halloween Market for a variety of spooktacular treats

From 8am to 2pm on Friday 28th October, traders will return with signature products, and their own Halloween twist.

Neston Town Council will be holding a book stall with proceeds raised being donated to the Wirral and Neston Rotary Hub. Our Mayor, Councillor Pat Kynaston, and the Deputy Mayor, Cllr Sion Jones, will be presenting a prize for the Market Traders' best-carved pumpkin competition. The pumpkins this year are donated by our Councillor, Sion Jones. You are invited to come and judge the imaginatively crafted entries for yourself and make your vote for the winner at the Neston Town Council stall.

There may be a Halloween-themed character or two helping out on a stall or wandering around, perhaps doing their Halloween party shopping.

So don't miss a Trick, come and stock up on some Treats for Halloween weekend!

Fantastic stall decoration at last year's event.

Our market traders this year, have arranged for free facepainting, from 9.30am, and children are also invited to enter the free Halloween trail, to help Winnie the Witch, who has made a mistake with a spell and lost some of her magical belongings around the market. Entry forms are available from the Neston Town Council stall. Small prizes for all correctly completed entries to help Winnie find her missing items, will be handed out at the stall.

There will be an additional Halloween biscuit decorating activity for children with ‘The Wooden Spoonful' and some Halloween painted rocks will be hidden, by Neston Town Council, around the market square for you to find and re-hide or keep for yourself.



Halloween painted rocks.

An example of the face painting and biscuit decorating from last year.

The brilliant 64 N'Ukes will be providing musical entertainment on the market, along with the very talented Gabriel Roberts.

What more reason do you need to visit Neston's wonderfully magical market?

8am to 2pm - Friday, 28th October

Neston Market Square

Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

