Calendar of
Upcoming Events
20 0ct 2022 - Neston Flower Society Meeting

Published: 10th October 2022 21:23

Neston Flower Society is back at The Civic Hall for our October meeting.

Neston Flower Society welcomes Alison Cooper from Salford with her demonstration A Form of Nature.

The Civic Hall will be open from 9.45am and the demonstration will start at 10.30am.

Visitors are always welcome, at a cost of £5.00.

Neston Flower SocietyOne of Neston Flower Society's many previous, enthralling demonstrations.

Thursday 20 October 2022, 10.30am

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

 

 

Comments

