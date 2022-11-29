29 Nov 2022 - Gardeners' World Presenter Adam Frost Comes to Linghams

Published: 14th October 2022 12:38

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost to chat about getting the most out of a garden space

In this practical and personal book, Gardeners' World presenter Adam Frost takes you through his process for getting the most out of a garden space whatever its size, whether it's a window box, a terrace with a few pots or a bigger space with dedicated veg plots and borders.

Synopsis

Enjoying your garden is about more than just what you grow; it's also about why you grow it. As well as spending time outdoors, the meaning of a garden lies in what you bring inside, from vegetables and herbs to make a family meal to flowers and seedheads to decorate the house.

Adam explores how his own garden has allowed him to enjoy the simple pleasures in life and create precious memories - whether it's coming down in the morning and seeing that single flower in a vase or teaching your kids how to make the runner bean chutney that reminds you of your nan.

Adam's inspiring book will guide you through all you need to make your garden thrive, and to use it to develop your own traditions and meaningful moments

Tickets are £22 and include a copy of the book, couples tickets are available for £32.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place 7pm on Tuesday, 29 November at the bookshop on Telegraph Road, Heswall.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SG

0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk t:e:

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

