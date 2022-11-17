  • Bookmark this page

17 Nov 2022 - Confidence Coach Mel Schilling Talks About Her New Book

Published: 17th October 2022 14:18

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall to welcome Confidence Coach Mel Schilling

Married at First Sight relationship expert Mel Schilling presents a book that empowers women and teaches them how to tackle imposter syndrome and build confidence.

Perfect for fans of Susan Jeffers, Mel Robbins, and Jemma Roedel.

Confidence Coach Mel Schilling Talks About Her New Book

Synopsis

If you think you weren't born with confidence, it's time for a reframe. Step beyond imposter syndrome, a crisis of self-belief, or a deficit of bravery with this empowering and practical guide to making friends with your fear and building the skills of confidence in every aspect of your life.

Human behaviour and performance specialist Mel Schilling walks you step-by-step through taking control of your relationships, career, and life, demonstrating that confidence, resilience, and self-esteem are skillsets to be learned and are essential to helping you thrive. Building on the work she does to coach celebrities, world leaders, and game changers, now anyone can learn the tools and skills to expand their comfort zone, to take calculated risks, and to develop emotional bravery and fluid competence.

Complete with journaling opportunities, as well as case studies to demonstrate the four sections of the book, Mel teaches us how we can move through the four stages to mastering confidence (fear, courage, confidence, competence) in order to successfully implement it into all corners of our everyday life.

So, if you're ready to move from barely functioning to absolutely flourishing, it's time to embrace The C Word.

Tickets are £14.99 and include a copy of the book, or £10 ticket only, which is redeemable against the purchase of the book on the night.

The event will take place 7pm on Thursday, 17th November at The Neston Club on Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

