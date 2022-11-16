16 Nov 2022 - TV Presenter Dan Walker is Back at Linghams

Published: 17th October 2022 15:56

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall to welcome back TV Presenter Dan Walker



Dan Walker is back, determined to keep shining a light on the kindness, compassion and selflessness which continue to characterize so many people and their actions right across the country.

Synopsis

As one of the UK's leading journalists, Dan has made it his life work to focus on people who often act as the catalysts for change: the unheralded champions who frequently go without getting the recognition they deserve.

The new book from the author of the best-selling Remarkable People contains a totally fresh batch of humble heroes whose actions, bravery and determination have helped shape their communities.

Standing on the Shoulders asks who are these little-known marvels and what makes them tick? What do they have in common? What can we all learn from them? Is there something special in the chain of events? What does it take to make a lasting impact on others?

History can be cruel and forgetful to those who don't shout about their own success or good deeds, but Standing on the Shoulders is a beautifully written and illuminating celebration of ordinary people and the extraordinary things they do. It is also a timely reminder of the goodness and positivity that drives us forward during challenging times.

Tickets are £22 and include a copy of the book, or £32 for a couples' ticket, which includes one copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place 7pm on Wednesday, 16th November at The Neston Club on Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

