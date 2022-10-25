25 Oct 2022 - Mortimus Spook's Museum of Curiosities

Published: 21st October 2022 16:45

Dr Mortimus' spooky tour, with a magical skeleton, mesmerising stories and some most mysterious goings-on

With a magical skeleton, mesmerising stories and some most mysterious goings-on, join Dr Mortimus Spook for a spoooooky and hilarious tour round his museum of haunted objects.

There will be two halloween shows: one at 11.30am and the second at 1.30pm

Each show lasts thirty scary and fun minutes. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please arrive 10 minutes before the start of your show to check-in.

Whilst you are at Ness why not enjoy our halloween family craft sessions - Bats about Ness.

Adults and children tickets are £5 each and the show is suitable for families with children aged 3-12 years old.

For further details and to book today, click through or on the image above, to visit the University of Liverpool website.

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 - 11.30am & 1.30pm

Ness

Neston

South Wirral

CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300

e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

