  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"For lots of residents, AMA is the main source of news and info about Neston happenings, as we hardly ever get a local free paper now, and the Chester/Liverpool/ Wirral newspapers don't always have sp..." more
- Ina B
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

2 Dec 2022 - Willaston Village Christmas Lights Switch-on

Published: 25th October 2022 20:00

Rotary Club of Willaston and South Wirral bring you the Willaston Christmas Lights Switch-on

2 Dec 2022 - Willaston Village Christmas Lights Switch-on

The Christmas lights will be switched on at Willaston Green, where entry is free to all.

There will be live music and seasonal refreshments, with local shops staying open late.

Lights will be lit at 6pm and you can meet Santa at 6.10pm.

Also, please find details for Santa's Sleigh on the poster.

Friday 2nd December, from 5pm to 7.30pm

Willaston Village
The Green
Neston Road
Willaston
England
CH64 2XR


 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies