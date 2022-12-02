2 Dec 2022 - Willaston Village Christmas Lights Switch-on

Published: 25th October 2022 20:00

Rotary Club of Willaston and South Wirral bring you the Willaston Christmas Lights Switch-on

The Christmas lights will be switched on at Willaston Green, where entry is free to all.

There will be live music and seasonal refreshments, with local shops staying open late.

Lights will be lit at 6pm and you can meet Santa at 6.10pm.

Also, please find details for Santa's Sleigh on the poster.

Friday 2nd December, from 5pm to 7.30pm

Willaston Village

The Green

Neston Road

Willaston

England

CH64 2XR

