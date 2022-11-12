12 Nov 2022 - Haydn and Mozart from Birkenhead Choral Society

Published: 26th October 2022 12:32

Mozart Solemn Vespers and Haydn Paukenmesse performed by Birkenhead Choral Society



Concert soloists are Olivia Hunt, Jessica Conway, Paul Smy, and Edward Robinson

Jon Barton will play the organ, and all will be conducted by David Holroyd

Saturday, 12th November, 7.30pm

Tickets are £12 each when bought in advance, and £15 at the door, on the night.

Under 19s go free of charge.

Please buy tickets online at trybooking.co.uk/BXOF (or click the image above), scan the QR code on the poster, or direct from a member of the Birkenhead Choral Society.

St Saviour's Church

Bidston Road

Oxton

Birkenhead

CH43 2JZ

