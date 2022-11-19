19 Nov 2022 - EXCLUSIVE Event in Oswestry with Diary of a Wimpy Kid Author Jeff Kinney

Published: 27th October 2022 18:57

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall present Jeff Kinney, author of Diary of A Wimpy Kid, in an exclusive UK show



Are you ready to rock? Join Jeff Kinney for "The Diper Överlöde Show," an in-person rock concert featuring Rodrick Heffley's band, Löded Diper. Jeff will MC the epically entertaining show, which will feature performances from Löded Diper as well as opportunities for concertgoers to show off their singing, dancing, and musical talents onstage!

Come dressed like a rockstar and join Jeff for a hugely entertaining family event as part of the exclusive Löded Diper UK tour. For Families, and children aged seven and up.

Linghams bring you this fantastic event, in conjunction with Booka Bookshop.

CREDIT: Filip Wolak

Synopsis

In Diper Överlöde, book 17 of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series from Number One international bestselling author Jeff Kinney, Greg Heffley is finding out that the road to fame and glory comes with some hard knocks.

When he decides to tag along with his brother Rodrick's band, Löded Diper, Greg doesn't realize what he's getting into. But he soon learns that late nights, unpaid gigs, fighting between band members, and money troubles are all part of the rock ‘n' roll lifestyle.

Can Greg help Löded Diper become the legends they think they are? Or will too much time with Rodrick's band be a diper överlöde?

About the Author

Jeff Kinney is a Number One New York Times bestselling author of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series and the Awesome Friendly Kid series. He is a six-time Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award winner for Favorite Book and has been named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World. He spent his childhood in the Washington, D.C., area and moved to New England, where he and his wife own a bookstore named An Unlikely Story.

Each ticket includes a pre-signed copy of Diary of a Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Överlöde, which will be available to collect from the Merch Stand at this event.

In the interest of health and safety, there will not be a meet and greet or photo opportunities at this event.

Adult tickets are £20.00 and for a child, it is £17.00. Both tickets include a pre-signed copy of the book; online charges apply.

Check-in time is 12:45pm, with a start time of 1.30pm. The show will run for one hour, but there will be pre-show entertainment, so get there early!

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 12.45pm on Saturday, 16th November at Oswestry School, Momentum Hall, Oswestry, Upper Brook Street, Oswestry Y11 2TL.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

