10 Nov 2022 - Gordale Christmas Extravaganza Evening

Published: 3rd November 2022 20:27

Gordale Home and Garden Centre host an evening full of Christmas cheer for the whole family



You and your family are invited to start your festive shopping in style at our festive open evening, between 4pm to 10pm on Thursday, 10th November.

Enjoy a complimentary welcome drink, food tasting and lots of Christmas inspiration; it's set to be an evening that's full of Christmas cheer for the whole family.

We'll be joined by the Ellesmere Port Concert Brass and Heswall Strummers ukulele band, as well as fantastic foodies in our Farmers' Market such as the Cheshire Cheesecake Company, The Camel's Hump Lebanese street foor, Boysenberry Catering & Deli and KandG Chocolates.

Thursday, 10th November, from 4pm to 10pm

Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Chester High Road

Burton

Neston

CH64 8TF

