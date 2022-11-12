  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
12 Nov 2022 - Christmas Craft and Coffee Morning

Published: 4th November 2022 14:46

Come along and catch up with friends over a coffee and mince pie whilst doing a spot of Christmas shopping

CREDIT: Pixabay\Rob Wicks

Browse the craft stalls, stock up on your winter reading at the book stall, try your luck on the tombola, or find a hidden gem on the bric-a-brac stall.

Come along and catch up with friends over a coffee and mince pie whilst doing a spot of Christmas shopping.

A light lunch will be available from midday.

10.00am to 2.00pm on Saturday, 12th November, 2022

URC Community Hall
Moorside Lane
Parkgate
Neston
CH64 6UZ 

 

 

