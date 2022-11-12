12 Nov 2022 - Christmas Craft and Coffee Morning
Come along and catch up with friends over a coffee and mince pie whilst doing a spot of Christmas shopping
Browse the craft stalls, stock up on your winter reading at the book stall, try your luck on the tombola, or find a hidden gem on the bric-a-brac stall.
A light lunch will be available from midday.
10.00am to 2.00pm on Saturday, 12th November, 2022
URC Community Hall
Moorside Lane
Parkgate
Neston
CH64 6UZ
