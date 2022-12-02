2 Dec 2022 - Neston Flicks Presents Fisherman's Friends 2

Published: 5th November 2022 15:42

The sequel to the 2019 hit UK comedy charts the next instalment of the Fisherman's Friends amazing and uplifting true story

Following the unexpected success of their debut album "No Hopers, Jokers and Rogues", we re-join the world's oldest ‘buoy band' a year later struggling to navigate the pressures, pitfalls, and temptations of their newfound fame.

Fisherman's Friends: One and All follows the celebrated shanty singers through the highs and lows as lifelong friendships are put to the test and they battle the dreaded ‘curse of the second album' and a performance at Glastonbury.

Friday 2nd December, 7pm to 9pm

The film is Certified 12A and will play for one hour and fifty one minutes; doors open 6pm, at Neston Civic Hall on Hinderton Road.

Tickets are £5 each. You may book online on the Neston Community Youth Centre website nestoncyc.org.uk or phone or visit NCYC on Burton Road in Neston; telephone number 0151 336 7805.

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Rd

Neston

CH64 9PE

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.