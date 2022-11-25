25 Nov 2022 - Maggie O'Farrell Chats to Linghams Over Coffee and Cake

Published: 5th November 2022 16:33

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite you to join the chat and book signing with Maggie, at The Neston Club

Listen to Maggie chatting about her new book The Marriage Portrait, at The Neston Club, where cakes and coffee are available too.

The breathtaking new novel from the author of Hamnet, the Sunday Times Number One bestseller (2021), and winner of the Women's Prize for Fiction 2020, The Marriage Portrait is a dazzling evocation of the Italian Renaissance in all its beauty and brutality.

O'Farrell is simply outstanding - Guardian

Her writing is exquisite. Immersive and compelling - Marian Keyes

Synopsis



‘Someone swore that, as a little girl, he once saw you touch a tiger. And that the tiger didn't harm you, it let you stroke it. It was always said that you had charmed the beast.'

Winter, 1561. Lucrezia, Duchess of Ferrara, is taken on an unexpected visit to a country villa by her husband, Alfonso. As they sit down to dinner it occurs to Lucrezia that Alfonso has a sinister purpose in bringing her here. He intends to kill her.

Lucrezia is sixteen years old and has led a sheltered life locked away inside Florence's grandest palazzo. Here, in this remote villa, she is entirely at the mercy of her increasingly erratic husband.

What is Lucrezia to do with this sudden knowledge? What chance does she have against Alfonso, ruler of a province, and a trained soldier? How can she ensure her survival?

The Marriage Portrait is an unforgettable reimagining of the life of a young woman whose proximity to power places her in mortal danger.

Tickets are £25 and include a copy of the book, or £35 for a couples' ticket, for two people and one copy of the book.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 12.30pm on Friday, 25th November at The Neston Club on Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

