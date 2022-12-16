16 Dec 2022 - Neston Singers Ring In the Festive Season at their Annual Christmas Concert

Neston Singers will spread the joy of song at their annual Christmas Concert

There will also be a raffle in aid of choir funds.

Friday 16th December, at 7.30pm

Tickets are £7, and under 12s go free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets are available on the door and from choir members.

Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church

Moorside Lane

Neston

CH64 6UZ

