17 Nov 2022 - Neston Flower Society November Demonstration

Published: 7th November 2022 20:51

Meeting at Neston Civic Hall, November's floral display is set to be a seasonal delight

Thursday 17th November, 9.45am



This month, Neston Flower Society welcomes national demonstrator, Vanessa Wellock from Ilkley, with Seasonal Delights.

Coffee available from 9.45am, and the demonstration will start at 10.30am.

Visitors are always welcome, the charge is £5.00.

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Rd

Neston

CH64 9PE

