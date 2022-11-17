17 Nov 2022 - Neston Flower Society November Demonstration
Meeting at Neston Civic Hall, November's floral display is set to be a seasonal delight
Thursday 17th November, 9.45am
This month, Neston Flower Society welcomes national demonstrator, Vanessa Wellock from Ilkley, with Seasonal Delights.
Coffee available from 9.45am, and the demonstration will start at 10.30am.
Visitors are always welcome, the charge is £5.00.
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Rd
Neston
CH64 9PE
