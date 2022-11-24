  • Bookmark this page

24 Nov 2022 - Wirral Bird Club: Birding in Catalonia & Aragon

Published: 8th November 2022 16:37

An illustrated presentation by Mike Roberts

Photograph of a Wallcreeper, captured by Mike Roberts.


Thursday 24th November, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

The talk will cover a couple of birding trips Mike has made out to Catalonia and Aragon.

Describing the talk, Mike said: "It goes from the lowlands by looking at the coast, and the Ebro Delta, and then goes into the interior along the River Ebro to the Steppe area of El Planeron, and then into the hills and mountains of the Pyrenees.

"In particular it looks at Lammergeiers, Griffon Vultures, Black Woodpecker and Wallcreepers, as well as wetland species such as Little Bittern, Slender-billed gulls and Audouin's gulls."

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 7HL 

 



