3 Dec 2022 - Internationally Acclaimed Katona Twins Classical Guitar Duo

Published: 9th November 2022 21:48

FHRS is delighted that the Katona Twins are performing this fundraising concert in our village church

The internationally acclaimed Katona Twins will perform their concert in Christ Church, Willaston, on Saturday 3rd December.

They have been dubbed: "the classical world's best known guitar duo".

The proceeds from this concert will be shared between Christ Church and the Friends of Hadlow Road Station.

For Health & Safety reasons, only 120 tickets are available.

Saturday 3rd December, from 7.30pm

Tickets are £10 each, and include refreshments at the interval.

Please purchase from White Feather Home and Gifts in Willaston, or by calling them on 0151 377 8644.



Hadlow Road Station

Hadlow Road

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

