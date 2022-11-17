17 Nov 2022 - Neston Flower Society Prelude to Christmas

Neston Flower Society warmly welcomes Vanessa Wellock, our National Demonstrator, with Seasonal Delights

We will welome our national demonstrator from Ilkley, with Seasonal Delights, on Thursday 17th November, at the Civic Hall in Neston.

Coffee at 10.00am and the demonstration starts at 10.30am. Visitors are always welcome and the price is £10.00.

Come along and win one of her fabulous arrangements in the raffle.

Following this demonstration, on December 8th we have our Christmas Coffee Morning with entertainment from Folk Songs and Stories.

See you there!

10.00am, Thursday 17th November

Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Rd

Neston

CH64 9PE

