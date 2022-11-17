  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

17 Nov 2022 - Neston Flower Society Prelude to Christmas

Published: 13th November 2022 11:50

Neston Flower Society warmly welcomes Vanessa Wellock, our National Demonstrator, with Seasonal Delights

We will welome our national demonstrator from Ilkley, with Seasonal Delights, on Thursday 17th November, at the Civic Hall in Neston.

Coffee at 10.00am and the demonstration starts at 10.30am. Visitors are always welcome and the price is £10.00.

Come along and win one of her fabulous arrangements in the raffle.

Neston Flower Society Prelude to Christmas

Following this demonstration, on December 8th we have our Christmas Coffee Morning with entertainment from Folk Songs and Stories.

See you there!

10.00am, Thursday 17th November

Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Rd
Neston
CH64 9PE 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies