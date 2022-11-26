26 Nov 2022 - Neston Community Christmas Cheer

Published: 15th November 2022 17:58

Christmas lights switch-on event and so much more to get you in the festive spirit!

Sponsored by Neston Town Council and coordinated by Hip & Harmony CIC, this years' Christmas in Neston event is set to be a sparkling day of community Christmas spirit.

Get set for the festive season with a wonderful array of activities and cheer. Support the local community, services and businesses, while enjoying the selection box of entertainment.

At 2pm on Saturday, 26th November there will be an indoor Christmas market in the Town Hall, with many local artisans and creators selling their wares. There will also be some Christmas entertainment inside to add to the festive atmosphere.

At 3pm at the Market Square, there will be wonderful free activities for children, including a traction train ride, sideshow game stalls and even Santa himself will be joining us at his grotto! Why not grab some hot food, a mulled wine or candy floss and watch a wonderful world of Christmas entertainment? Elsa & Olaf will be making an appearance too. All our favourite Christmas characters will be around to say hi, why not grab a picture with them?!

On the morning of the event, Neston Library on Parkgate Road, will be holding a Christmas coffee morning with mince pies and festive treats, which you can enjoy free of charge. There will be book folding crafts, gingerbread decoration and much more; open to all.

At 6:15pm, we will assemble the wonderful lantern parade in the market square;

At 6:30pm, the parade will set-off to switch on the town's Christmas tree lights;

At 6:45pm, the Lights Switch-on will happen, starting the Christmas season with some beautiful carols, accompaniued by the Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass Band.

Here's the full lineup of entertainment we want you all to enjoy:

Outdoor Main stage

3:00pm - Opening Dance (all characters)



3:15pm - Chris & Clan

3:40pm - 64 N'Ukes



4:00pm - Elsa & Olaf



4:10pm - Girl & Guitar



4:30pm - Grace & Cian



4:50pm - Christmas Character Dance



5:00pm - Elsa & Olaf



5:10pm - Gabriel Roberts



5:30pm - Port Sunlight Lyceum Brass Band



6:00pm - Woodfall Samba Band



6:15pm - Parade assembly



6:30pm - Parade sets off

Indoor stage

4pm- Little ActorsTheatre Company



5pm - Hip & Harmony Choir

Saturday, 26th November

Neston Town Centre

Market SquareTown Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

