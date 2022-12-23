16 & 23 Dec 2022 - Neston Festive Friday Market

Published: 16th November 2022 15:39

Neston Town Council bring us a double helping of festivities this year with two Friday Christmas Markets

On both 16th December and again on the 23rd, between 8am to 2pm, there will be the usual Friday markets, with a festive flavour!

The Festive Market on 16th December, will be the popular regular Friday market with festive musical entertainment from local ukelele group 64 N'Ukes and a talented local singer Jade Jennifer. A great time to get into the festive spirit, place any last-minute orders with traders and enjoy the seasonal atmosphere.

The Friday Christmas Market, on 23rd December, will have all the regular Friday traders plus a few additions. There will again be musical entertainment from the brilliant 64 N'Ukes, the Neston Singers, Neston's very own Gabriel Roberts and Jade Jennifer.

Children can take part in a Christmas trail to find Santa's Reindeer, and receive a small prize for every entrant. You will be able to take a selfie with a very excited ‘Buddy the Elf' and a festive ‘Mickey Mouse' and soak up the Christmas atmosphere, maybe have a bite to eat or a hot drink, collect your orders and purchase some last-minute gifts and treats.

Traders will have festively decorated stalls for the occasion and you may even see some festive fancy dress. The Mayor of Neston, Councillor Pat Kynaston, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Sion Jones, will be presenting the ‘Neston Market Trader of the Year' award at this Market.

Neston Town Council are also delighted to announce that, with the help of the Wirral and Neston Rotary Club, they have managed to arrange for Santa to make a last-minute stop with his sleigh, to meet and greet any visiting children. He will arrive from the back of Neston Town Hall, on to the Market Square at 10.00am to make his way to his sleigh, which will be parked up on the Brook Street entrance to the square. He will stay at the market until 1.00pm before he has to dash off to make all of the last-minute preparations for Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Market on 23rd December will be the final market of the year. Please note that there will be no market on Friday 30th December or Friday 6th January.

Nicky McMahon (Market Manager), said "Neston Town Council and Neston Market Traders would like to thank you for your custom during this year and to wish you all a very happy Christmas. We look forward to seeing you all during 2023".

