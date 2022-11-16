  • Bookmark this page

Chester Music Society Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the birth of Ralph Vaughan Williams

Author: Choir Committee Published: 16th November 2022 21:01

At a concert in Chester Cathedral, 7.30pm on Saturday, 19 November

The Chester Music Society Choir's performance of A Sea Symphony, as part of our celebration of the 150th anniversay of Ralph Vaughan Williams, will take place on Saturday 19 November at Chester Cathedral.

Chester Music Society

The text of A Sea Symphony comes from Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass. Though Whitman's poems were little known in England at the time, Vaughan Williams was attracted to them for their ability to transcend both metaphysical and humanist perspectives. Vaughan Williams sets sections from the poems in A Sea Symphony, an exhilarating invocation both of the sea in all its moods, but also an allegory of mankind's voyage through life.

The concert opens with Charles Villiers Stanford's setting of poems by Henry Newbolt 'Play up, play up and play the game', an Edwardian flavour of the Royal Navy.

For many, the highlight of the evening will be a performance of Vaughan Williams' composition for solo violin, 'The Lark Ascending'.

Tickets are still available from the Chester Cathedral website, priced from £10 to £25, or at the ticket desk on the evening of the performance.

We look forward to welcoming you,
Choir Committee

 

 

