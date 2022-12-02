  • Bookmark this page

2 Dec 2022 - Neston Parish Church Christmas Fair

Published: 16th November 2022 22:49

After three years unable to host the fair, the St Mary and St Helen Parish Church Christmas Fair is back 

There will be craft stalls, lots of cake, a raffle, tombola, sweet stall, face painting, refreshments and entertainment from local primary schools.

Friday, 2nd December at 10am

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
The Cross
Neston
CH64 9TZ 

 

 

