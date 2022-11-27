27 Nov 2022 - Burton Village Christmas Market
Annual village festive market at Gladstone Village Hall
Delicious food and drink stalls, and Christmas gifts galore, between 10.00am to 1.00pm, on Sunday 27 November.
Entry is free and parking also, so come along and see what festive treasures you can find.
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
CH64 5TH
