  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

27 Nov 2022 - Hadlow Road Children in Need Fundraising Event

Author: FHRS Published: 18th November 2022 20:59

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station community group host a Children in Need fundraising event

FHRS are holding a Children in Need fundraising event on Sunday, 27th November 2022

 27 Nov 2022 - Hadlow Road Children in Need Fundraising Event

Bacon batch, cake & filter coffee or tea will be just £4!

All monies taken at this FHRS pop-up café, along with all generous donations received on that day, will be given to the Children in Need appeal. FHRS will also donate all our costs of providing this pop-up café.

We look forward to serving our usual, as well as new customers, who will be contributing to this special fundraising event which is raising money for such a very deserving cause.

FHRS is a Community Café, Run by the Community, For the Community

Sunday, 27th November 2022 - 10am to 1pm
Friends of Hadlow Road Station community group.

Hadlow Road Station
Hadlow Road
Willaston
CH64 2UQ 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies