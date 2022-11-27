27 Nov 2022 - Hadlow Road Children in Need Fundraising Event
|Author: FHRS
|Published: 18th November 2022 20:59
The Friends of Hadlow Road Station community group host a Children in Need fundraising event
FHRS are holding a Children in Need fundraising event on Sunday, 27th November 2022
Bacon batch, cake & filter coffee or tea will be just £4!
All monies taken at this FHRS pop-up café, along with all generous donations received on that day, will be given to the Children in Need appeal. FHRS will also donate all our costs of providing this pop-up café.
We look forward to serving our usual, as well as new customers, who will be contributing to this special fundraising event which is raising money for such a very deserving cause.
FHRS is a Community Café, Run by the Community, For the Community
Sunday, 27th November 2022 - 10am to 1pm
Hadlow Road Station
Hadlow Road
Willaston
CH64 2UQ
Comments
