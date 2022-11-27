27 Nov 2022 - Hadlow Road Children in Need Fundraising Event

Author: FHRS Published: 18th November 2022 20:59

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station community group host a Children in Need fundraising event

FHRS are holding a Children in Need fundraising event on Sunday, 27th November 2022

Bacon batch, cake & filter coffee or tea will be just £4!

All monies taken at this FHRS pop-up café, along with all generous donations received on that day, will be given to the Children in Need appeal. FHRS will also donate all our costs of providing this pop-up café.

We look forward to serving our usual, as well as new customers, who will be contributing to this special fundraising event which is raising money for such a very deserving cause.

FHRS is a Community Café, Run by the Community, For the Community

Sunday, 27th November 2022 - 10am to 1pm





Hadlow Road Station

Hadlow Road

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.