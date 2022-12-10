10 Dec 2022 - Birkenhead Choral Society Christmas Carols

Published: 23rd November 2022 21:40

There will be lots of opportunity for our audience to join in and sing seasonal favourites

Our Christmas Concert features the BCS Brass Quintet ('the sound of Christmas') with lots of opportunities to join in with seasonal favourites.

'Early Bird' tickets are £12, and they're available from BCS members or online at trybooking.com Under 19s and Students with ID can go, free of charge. Tickets on the door will cost £15.

The Conductor for the evening is David Holroyd and the Organist is Jon Barton.

The performance begins at 7.30pm prompt. There will be a twenty minute interval with refreshments.

Saturday 10th December 2022 at 7.30pm

St Saviour's Church

Bidston Road

Oxton

Wirral

CH43 2JZ

