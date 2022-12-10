10 Dec 2022 - Birkenhead Choral Society Christmas Carols
There will be lots of opportunity for our audience to join in and sing seasonal favourites
Our Christmas Concert features the BCS Brass Quintet ('the sound of Christmas') with lots of opportunities to join in with seasonal favourites.
'Early Bird' tickets are £12, and they're available from BCS members or online at trybooking.com Under 19s and Students with ID can go, free of charge. Tickets on the door will cost £15.
The Conductor for the evening is David Holroyd and the Organist is Jon Barton.
The performance begins at 7.30pm prompt. There will be a twenty minute interval with refreshments.
Saturday 10th December 2022 at 7.30pm
St Saviour's Church
Bidston Road
Oxton
Wirral
CH43 2JZ
