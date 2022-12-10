  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

10 Dec 2022 - Birkenhead Choral Society Christmas Carols

Published: 23rd November 2022 21:40

There will be lots of opportunity for our audience to join in and sing seasonal favourites 

Our Christmas Concert features the BCS Brass Quintet ('the sound of Christmas') with lots of opportunities to join in with seasonal favourites.

'Early Bird' tickets are £12, and they're available from BCS members or online at trybooking.com Under 19s and Students with ID can go, free of charge. Tickets on the door will cost £15.

 The Conductor for the evening is David Holroyd and the Organist is Jon Barton.

The performance begins at 7.30pm prompt. There will be a twenty minute interval with refreshments.

10 Dec 2022 - Birkenhead Choral Society Christmas Carols

Saturday 10th December 2022 at 7.30pm

St Saviour's Church
Bidston Road
Oxton
Wirral
CH43 2JZ

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies