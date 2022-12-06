  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

3-6 Dec 2022 - Winter Wonderland Walk at Poulton Hall

Published: 29th November 2022 20:30

Take a wander through the illuminated parkland and walled gardens of Poulton Hall

The parkland and walled gardens of Poulton Hall will be illuminated this year, 2022, on Saturday and Sunday December 3rd and 4th and Tuesday December 6th.

Visitors will be greeted by a witch, and ushered through a wardrobe into gardens inspired by Narnia, Neverland, Middle Earth, Wonderland, Camelot, and other worlds of the imagination.

The walk is 1.2 kilometres (3/4 mile) and takes about an hour. It is suitable for all ages, being entirely flat, but with some soft and uneven ground. Baby buggies can usually cope, but not adult wheelchairs, unless it's very dry.

Wellies or walking boots are recommended, along with warm clothing, including gloves and hats, and also waterproofs depending on the weather forecast.

With a small hand torch (not a head one) you can see many details not revealed by the illuminations, including plant names and storybook characters. There is a one-way route, with signs, and a printed list of landmarks.

Entries are staggered, bookable at ten-minute intervals. Santa will be there. Hot chocolate and squash and gingerbread men are included towards the end of the walk, and a storyteller will send you on your way through the ornamental beech woodland.

Winter Wonderland Walk at Poulton Hall
4.30pm to 7.30pm
Saturday, 3rd, Sunday, 4th and Tuesday, 6 December

You may find all of the details on the poultonhall.co.uk website, or on ticketsource.co.uk

Tickets are £8.00 per adult and £5 per child, including refreshments.

The two charities that will benefit from the Winter Wonderland Walks are Rotary Passport Cub of Wirral, who have invited Santa to be with us, and K.I.N.D (Kids In Need and Distress): a local charity that organises weeks away in a countryside setting for deprived children from inner city regions. It is Liverpool-based and covers the surrounding area, including Wallasey and Birkenhead.

Poulton Hall is at CH63 9LN and the gates into the woodland to the carpark are at the top of Poulton Hall Road, where it joins Poulton Road. First entry at 4.30 pm. Last at 6.30 pm.

There are toilets, and baby changing facilities, on request.

Poulton Hall
Bebington
CH63 9LN

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies