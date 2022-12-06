3-6 Dec 2022 - Winter Wonderland Walk at Poulton Hall

Published: 29th November 2022 20:30

Take a wander through the illuminated parkland and walled gardens of Poulton Hall

The parkland and walled gardens of Poulton Hall will be illuminated this year, 2022, on Saturday and Sunday December 3rd and 4th and Tuesday December 6th.

Visitors will be greeted by a witch, and ushered through a wardrobe into gardens inspired by Narnia, Neverland, Middle Earth, Wonderland, Camelot, and other worlds of the imagination.

The walk is 1.2 kilometres (3/4 mile) and takes about an hour. It is suitable for all ages, being entirely flat, but with some soft and uneven ground. Baby buggies can usually cope, but not adult wheelchairs, unless it's very dry.

Wellies or walking boots are recommended, along with warm clothing, including gloves and hats, and also waterproofs depending on the weather forecast.

With a small hand torch (not a head one) you can see many details not revealed by the illuminations, including plant names and storybook characters. There is a one-way route, with signs, and a printed list of landmarks.

Entries are staggered, bookable at ten-minute intervals. Santa will be there. Hot chocolate and squash and gingerbread men are included towards the end of the walk, and a storyteller will send you on your way through the ornamental beech woodland.

4.30pm to 7.30pm

Saturday, 3rd, Sunday, 4th and Tuesday, 6 December

You may find all of the details on the poultonhall.co.uk website, or on ticketsource.co.uk

Tickets are £8.00 per adult and £5 per child, including refreshments.

The two charities that will benefit from the Winter Wonderland Walks are Rotary Passport Cub of Wirral, who have invited Santa to be with us, and K.I.N.D (Kids In Need and Distress): a local charity that organises weeks away in a countryside setting for deprived children from inner city regions. It is Liverpool-based and covers the surrounding area, including Wallasey and Birkenhead.

Poulton Hall is at CH63 9LN and the gates into the woodland to the carpark are at the top of Poulton Hall Road, where it joins Poulton Road. First entry at 4.30 pm. Last at 6.30 pm.

There are toilets, and baby changing facilities, on request.

Poulton Hall

Bebington

CH63 9LN

