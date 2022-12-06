6 Dec 2022 - Ness Neighbours' Sherry and Mince Pies

Published: 1st December 2022 15:01

Get into the Christmas spirit with Ness Neighbours, all are welcome

Tuesday 6th December, 10am to 12pm

For only £3.00 enjoy good company as well as the usual coffee and home-baked cakes.

Celebrate Christmas early with a complimentary glass of sherry and a mince pie too.

There will be a free raffle for seasonal prizes.

Donate to Cancer Research at the annual charity collection.

Ness Village Hall

Neston Road

Ness

Cheshire

CH64 4AT

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.