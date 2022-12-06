  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
6 Dec 2022 - Ness Neighbours' Sherry and Mince Pies

Published: 1st December 2022 15:01

Get into the Christmas spirit with Ness Neighbours, all are welcome

coffee cup

Tuesday 6th December, 10am to 12pm 

For only £3.00 enjoy good company as well as the usual coffee and home-baked cakes.

Celebrate Christmas early with a complimentary glass of sherry and a mince pie too.

There will be a free raffle for seasonal prizes.

Donate to Cancer Research at the annual charity collection.

Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT

 

