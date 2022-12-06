6 Dec 2022 - Ness Neighbours' Sherry and Mince Pies
Get into the Christmas spirit with Ness Neighbours, all are welcome
Tuesday 6th December, 10am to 12pm
For only £3.00 enjoy good company as well as the usual coffee and home-baked cakes.
Celebrate Christmas early with a complimentary glass of sherry and a mince pie too.
There will be a free raffle for seasonal prizes.
Donate to Cancer Research at the annual charity collection.
Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT
