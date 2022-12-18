  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

18 Dec 2022 - Humbug Onstage and Neston Town Hall Grotto

Published: 3rd December 2022 20:30

Little Actors Theatre is proud to present one of its festive professional shows

Little Actors Theatre is proud to present one of its festive professional shows ‘HUMBUG' on Sunday 18th December at 2pm in Neston Town Hall. Following the show we are also offering a free Grotto for the children.

The show was originally conceived by Neston Young Writers some years ago and has been developed by professional actor/writer Mike Lockley into a one-act version of the famous ‘A Christmas Carol' story, by Charles Dickens. Front and centre is Ebeneezer Scrooge and the haunting events of Christmas Eve. This version is suitable for the whole family. 

Humbug Onstage and Neston Town Hall Grotto

2pm, Sunday 18th December

After the show, children will be able to meet Father Christmas at the Grotto in the Little Actors office (formerly the Post Office). Especially set up by Santa's elves. Of course there will be a gift for every child (so booking is essential for numbers). You can book via TicketSource (fees apply), call 07385 849864 or email mail@littleactorstheatre.com to book in.

As this is also a fund raising event for our charity, there will be a raffle and refreshments.

Humbug Onstage and Neston Town Hall Grotto

Come and join us for some festive fun to really get you in the mood for Christmas. 

Neston Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies