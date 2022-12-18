18 Dec 2022 - Humbug Onstage and Neston Town Hall Grotto

Published: 3rd December 2022 20:30

Little Actors Theatre is proud to present one of its festive professional shows

on Sunday 18th December at 2pm in Neston Town Hall. Following the show we are also offering a free Grotto for the children.

The show was originally conceived by Neston Young Writers some years ago and has been developed by professional actor/writer Mike Lockley into a one-act version of the famous ‘A Christmas Carol' story, by Charles Dickens. Front and centre is Ebeneezer Scrooge and the haunting events of Christmas Eve. This version is suitable for the whole family.

2pm, Sunday 18th December

After the show, children will be able to meet Father Christmas at the Grotto in the Little Actors office (formerly the Post Office). Especially set up by Santa's elves. Of course there will be a gift for every child (so booking is essential for numbers). You can book via TicketSource (fees apply), call 07385 849864 or email mail@littleactorstheatre.com to book in.

As this is also a fund raising event for our charity, there will be a raffle and refreshments.

Come and join us for some festive fun to really get you in the mood for Christmas.

Neston Town Hall

High Street

Neston

CH64 9TR

