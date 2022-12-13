13 Dec 2022 - Open Air Carols in Parkgate
|Published: 2nd December 2022 16:50
Everyone welcome to gather in Mostyn Square and join in with festive carol singing
All are invited to join together at St Thomas' Church, Mostyn Square, Parkgate, for open-air carols by candlelight, with Port Sunlight band, mince pies and mulled wine.
6.30pm on Tuesday, 13th December
St Thomas' Church
Mostyn Square
Parkgate
CH64 6SL
