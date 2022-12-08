8 Dec 2022 - Parkgate Primary Carol Service

Bring your friends and family to enjoy the children's annual carol service



On Thursday 8th December we are holding a whole school Carol Service at St Mary & St Helen's Parish Church in Neston.

It will start at 10.30am and we would love to see as many people there as possible, bring your friends and family to enjoy the service.

This is a festive way to get into the Christmas spirit and hear all the children singing.

CREDIT: Dave Mort Photography

10.30am, Thursday 8th December 2022



St Mary and St Helen Parish Church

The Cross

Neston

CH64 9TZ

