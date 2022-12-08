  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
8 Dec 2022 - Parkgate Primary Carol Service

Published: 3rd December 2022 20:15

Bring your friends and family to enjoy the children's annual carol service

On Thursday 8th December we are holding a whole school Carol Service at St Mary & St Helen's Parish Church in Neston.

It will start at 10.30am and we would love to see as many people there as possible, bring your friends and family to enjoy the service.

This is a festive way to get into the Christmas spirit and hear all the children singing.

CREDIT: Dave Mort PhotographyCREDIT: Dave Mort Photography

10.30am, Thursday 8th December 2022

St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
The Cross
Neston
CH64 9TZ

 

 

