8 Dec 2022 - Parkgate Primary Carol Service
|Published: 3rd December 2022 20:15
Bring your friends and family to enjoy the children's annual carol service
On Thursday 8th December we are holding a whole school Carol Service at St Mary & St Helen's Parish Church in Neston.
It will start at 10.30am and we would love to see as many people there as possible, bring your friends and family to enjoy the service.
This is a festive way to get into the Christmas spirit and hear all the children singing.
CREDIT: Dave Mort Photography
10.30am, Thursday 8th December 2022
St Mary and St Helen Parish Church
The Cross
Neston
CH64 9TZ
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.