21 Dec 2022 - Children's Christmas Yoga and Crafts

Published: 7th December 2022 14:18

Children aged between five and twelve have fun with Jen, fo Christmas-themed yoga, crafts and games

Children, aged between five and twelve- years-old will join Jen, a certified children's yoga teacher, for a fun-filled morning of Christmas themed yoga, crafts and games.

It will be a morning of festive fun for the children, and three hours of kid-free time for parents to catch-up on any last-minute Christmas shopping.

Children are welcome to bring a nut-free snack and drink. If children have their own yoga mat they are welcome to bring it, or mats can be provided. Blankets and soft toys for relaxation time are also welcome.

The cost is £15 per child

To register please visit: willowchildrensyoga.co.uk or contact Jen at willowchildrensyoga@gmail.com

Wednesday, 21st December 9.00am-12.00pm

Neston Community Youth Centre

Burton Road

Neston

CH64 9RE

