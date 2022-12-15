15 Dec 2022 - Linghams Booksellers Late Night Shopping Social Evening

Published: 11th December 2022 21:28

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall invite to their Late Night Shopping social evening



Linghams, says: "Join us for a festive fizz book shop social evening.

"Browse our Christmas books at your leisure and enjoy 10% discount off your goods!"

5.30pm to 7.30pm, Thursday, 15 December 2022



The event is free to attend, and will take place 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, 15 December, at the bookshop on Telegraph Road.

Linghams Booksellers

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

Merseyside

CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.