1 Feb 2022 - Fun Lovin' Crime Writers

Published: 12th December 2022 15:41

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers for a talk, with a bit of singing thrown in



It started, like all good rock ‘n' roll stories, at The House of Blues in New Orleans. It was Bouchercon 2016 and Stuart Neville, Mark Billingham, and Doug Johnstone had downed a few beers. An open mic night was too tempting so, recruiting local writer Bill Loehfelm on drums, they bum-rushed the show and played a few shambolic tunes. The seed of an idea was planted.

Fast forward a year and Stuart, Mark and Doug teamed up with crime-writing pals Val McDermid, Luca Veste, and Chris Brookmyre to form the Fun Lovin' Crime Writers, a full-on rawk experience, murdering songs for fun in front of anyone who will listen. They've since wowed and rocked crowds at book and music festivals up and down the country, as well as abroad. And now they are coming to Wirral!

Tickets are available from £16. More details of each of the authors' books and correlating ticket options are detailed on Linghams' website. Each book will also be available to purchase on the night.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place 7pm on Wednesday, 1st February 2023, at Birkenhead School, Bidston Road, Oxton CH43 2JD.

Linghams Booksellers t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

