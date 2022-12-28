  • Bookmark this page

28 Dec 2022 - Festive Folk, Blues and Beyond Night in Burton

Published: 12th December 2022 20:44

Local group Simple Folk will host a festive acoustic music evening, that is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit

Folk, Blues and Beyond at Gladstone Village Hall

Come along to sing, play, listen...and drink. All talents welcome.

 Burton Sports and Social Club, behind Gladstone Village Hall, provides the perfect safe, informal setting, where Simple Folk will act as hosts throughout this festive evening, on Wednesday, 28 December, 7pm 'til late.

Look out for similar acoustic music nights at the end of every month.

Folk, Blues and Beyond's evenings provide a wonderful opportunity to make and play music, listen to others or just relax at the bar. There are many talented folk in the local community, some involved in other activities; bowls, snooker, cricket, tennis, who also like to sing or play.

The club has excellent facilities including a PA system (with mikes, leads, etc all provided) and a well-stocked bar.

Your hosts 'Simple Folk', are a local band of musicians comprising Nigel Spencer, Patrick Kearney, George and Alan Blackburn. They have an eclectic repertoire but focus on Irish and English folk and popular melodic songs with harmony and interesting solos.

Wednesday, 28 December, 7pm 'til late 

For more information you may contact Alan on 07935 687024, or Nigel on 07941 672610.

Sports & Social Club
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH

 

