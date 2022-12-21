21 Dec 2022 - Christmas Carol Concert with Shelter Merseyside
|Published: 19th December 2022 16:57
Join us for an evening of uplifting carols to get you in the Christmas spirit
Featuring carols from the talented BA students at The Hammond in Chester, and words from housing and homelessness charity Shelter Merseyside.
Space in the chapel is limited so book early.
6pm, Wednesday, 21st December 2022
Refreshments will be available in the Long Room, following the concert.
Gates open from 6 - 6.30pm and the concert starts at 7pm.
Eccleston
Chester
