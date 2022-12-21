21 Dec 2022 - Christmas Carol Concert with Shelter Merseyside

Join us for an evening of uplifting carols to get you in the Christmas spirit

F﻿eaturing carols from the talented BA students at The Hammond in Chester, and words from housing and homelessness charity Shelter Merseyside.

Space in the chapel is limited so book early.

6pm, Wednesday, 21st December 2022



Refreshments will be available in the Long Room, following the concert.

G﻿ates open from 6 - 6.30pm and the c﻿oncert starts at 7pm.

Eccleston

Chester

